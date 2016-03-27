FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European agencies hunting eight suspects linked to Brussels, Paris attacks: Die Welt
#World News
March 27, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

European agencies hunting eight suspects linked to Brussels, Paris attacks: Die Welt

Belgian soldiers patrol as people pay tribute to the victims of Tuesday's bomb attacks at the Place de la Bourse in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe’s security agencies are hunting for at least eight suspects believed to have assisted with the Islamist attacks in Paris and Brussels, Die Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported.

Citing security sources, the paper said the suspects, most of whom are French and Belgium citizens, are believed to be either in Syria or on the run in Europe.

Die Welt said the suspects had been in contact with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the presumed ringleader of the Paris attacks who was killed by French police in a shootout on Nov. 18, and Salah Abdeslam, the prime surviving suspect of the Paris attacks who was captured in Brussels earlier this month.

Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) is involved in the manhunt, according to Die Welt. The BKA declined to comment.

Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
