Trump 'plain wrong' to say Muslims not helping on extremists: UK minister
#World News
March 23, 2016 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Trump 'plain wrong' to say Muslims not helping on extremists: UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister said U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was “just plain wrong” to say that Muslims in Britain were failing to report suspicious activity by extremists.

“I understand he said that Muslims were not coming forward in the United Kingdom to report matters of concern. This is absolutely not the case - he is just plain wrong,” Theresa May said in Britain’s parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said in an interview with Britain’s ITV television that it was “a disgrace” that one of the suspects behind last November’s attacks in Paris had been found in an area of Brussels where he lived. He also said people in the Muslim community in California had known in advance about an attack that killed 14 people in December.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

