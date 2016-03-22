FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 12:52 PM / a year ago

Brussels university tells everyone to stay indoors, possible new threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels university VUB urged everyone at its Etterbeek campus in the southeast of the city to go indoors immediately and stay inside after twin attacks rocked Brussels on Tuesday, leaving at least 26 people dead.

“Security counsel strongly urges everyone at campus Etterbeek to immediately move indoors and stay there,” VUB said on Twitter.

Toon Vanagt, a Twitter user reportedly inside the university tweeted, “police just ordered me to stay inside due to imminent bomb threat near VUB campus.”

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis

