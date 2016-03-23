FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. ready to give 'anything we have' to help Belgium after attacks: Biden
#World News
March 23, 2016 / 2:31 PM / in 2 years

U.S. ready to give 'anything we have' to help Belgium after attacks: Biden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to give Belgian authorities a range of support to help its European ally fight and prevent acts of terrorism following the deadly attacks in Brussels, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

“We are prepared to provide any and all information, capability, technology, anything we have that can be value-added to their fight,” Biden said during a visit to Belgium’s embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book in the wake of Tuesday’s attacks.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

