Europe needs to step up Islamic State fight: U.S. defense chief
March 23, 2016 / 10:12 PM / a year ago

Europe needs to step up Islamic State fight: U.S. defense chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday the Brussels attacks will demonstrate to Europe that it needs join the United States in stepping up the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

“The Brussels event is going to further signify to Europeans that, as we have been accelerating our campaign to defeat ISIL in Syria and Iraq and elsewhere, they need to accelerate their efforts and join us,” said Carter, using an acronym for Islamic State, in an interview on CNN.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

