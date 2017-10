Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz on Tuesday called the blasts in Belgium “the latest in a string of coordinated attacks by radical Islamic terrorists,” adding that they “are no isolated incidents.”

“Radical Islam is at war with us,” he said in a statement posted online.