Republican presidential Kasich: U.S. must back allies after Belgium blasts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.s. Republican presidential candidate John Kasich on Tuesday said United States and its allies must strengthen their efforts to build their alliance and work together to stop acts of terror, calling the attacks sickening.

“We and our allies must rededicate ourselves to these values of freedom and human rights,” Kasich said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “We must also redouble our efforts with our allies to identify, root out and destroy the perpetrators of such acts of evil.”