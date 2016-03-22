FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican presidential Kasich: U.S. must back allies after Belgium blasts
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Republican presidential Kasich: U.S. must back allies after Belgium blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.s. Republican presidential candidate John Kasich on Tuesday said United States and its allies must strengthen their efforts to build their alliance and work together to stop acts of terror, calling the attacks sickening.

“We and our allies must rededicate ourselves to these values of freedom and human rights,” Kasich said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “We must also redouble our efforts with our allies to identify, root out and destroy the perpetrators of such acts of evil.”

Reporting by Washington newsroom

