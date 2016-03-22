U.S., Belgian foreign ministers call for international push against extremism

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a news conference after meeting over the crisis in the Mideast, at the Quai d'Orsay ministry in Paris, France, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with his Belgian counterpart and they agreed that the attacks on Brussels airport and a metro train on Tuesday “underscored the need for a continued and concerted push by all nations to counter violent extremism,” the U.S. State Department said.

During the phone call, Kerry and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders also agreed to stay in touch as the investigation into the attacks that killed 34 people proceeds, the State Department said in a statement.