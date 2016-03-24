FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No specific threats against U.S. after Brussels blast: Attorney General Lynch
#World News
March 24, 2016

No specific threats against U.S. after Brussels blast: Attorney General Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday the United States has received no specific, credible threats following the Brussels attacks on Tuesday but that Justice Department officials remain vigilant and in contact with their Belgian counterparts.

“We are committed to providing any and all assistance as we move forward together,” Lynch said at a news conference.

“We will continue to remain vigilant in order to insure that we can keep the American people safe from harm.”

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

