Mariah Carey cancels show in Brussels amid safety concerns

(Reuters) - U.S. pop star Mariah Carey said on Friday that she was canceling a tour stop in Brussels amid safety concerns following attacks this week that killed 31 people and injured some 270 more.

The songstress, one of the best-selling female solo artists of recent times, was slated to perform in the now-racked Belgian city on Sunday as part of her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” European tour.

“I love my fans in Brussels and at this time I am being advised to cancel my show for the safety of my fans, my band, crew and everyone [...] involved with the tour. I hope to see you soon and send my prayers and eternal love,” she said in a statement on her Twitter account.

Carey, perhaps best known for her 90s hits like “Hero,” “Fantasy,” and “Always Be My Baby,” is set to wrap up her tour with back-to-back performances in Johannesburg in May.

Belgian police arrested three more people on Friday as investigations into Tuesday’s suicide bombings by Islamist militants in Brussels threw up more links to killings in Paris last year. Friday’s arrests brings the total taken into custody to nine.