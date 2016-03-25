FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mariah Carey cancels show in Brussels amid safety concerns
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 26, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

Mariah Carey cancels show in Brussels amid safety concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

(Reuters) - U.S. pop star Mariah Carey said on Friday that she was canceling a tour stop in Brussels amid safety concerns following attacks this week that killed 31 people and injured some 270 more.

The songstress, one of the best-selling female solo artists of recent times, was slated to perform in the now-racked Belgian city on Sunday as part of her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” European tour.

“I love my fans in Brussels and at this time I am being advised to cancel my show for the safety of my fans, my band, crew and everyone [...] involved with the tour. I hope to see you soon and send my prayers and eternal love,” she said in a statement on her Twitter account.

Carey, perhaps best known for her 90s hits like “Hero,” “Fantasy,” and “Always Be My Baby,” is set to wrap up her tour with back-to-back performances in Johannesburg in May.

Belgian police arrested three more people on Friday as investigations into Tuesday’s suicide bombings by Islamist militants in Brussels threw up more links to killings in Paris last year. Friday’s arrests brings the total taken into custody to nine.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.