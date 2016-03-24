U.S. trying to account for two U.S. government employees after Belgium blasts: official

People observe a minute of silence at a street memorial to victims of Tuesdays's bombings in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was still trying to account for U.S. citizens who were in Brussels at the time of the recent bombings, including two who were U.S. government employees or their family members.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the government was aware of about a dozen U.S. citizens who had been wounded in the attacks and had no indication that any U.S. citizens had been killed.

He said among those still unaccounted for were two “official Americans,” meaning they were U.S. government employees or their family members. That description could include both State Department employees, military employees or others, he said.