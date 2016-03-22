FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Cruz criticizes Trump for comments on NATO
March 22, 2016 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Cruz criticizes Trump for comments on NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz on Tuesday attacked the party’s front-runner, Donald Trump, for suggesting that the United States lessen its support for NATO, saying Washington and NATO needed to destroy Islamic State together.

“Donald Trump is wrong that America should withdraw from the world and abandon our allies ... NATO should join with the United States in utterly destroying ISIS,” Cruz told reporters.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

