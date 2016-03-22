FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No known threat of Brussels-type attack in U.S.: Homeland Security chief
March 22, 2016 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

No known threat of Brussels-type attack in U.S.: Homeland Security chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgian police and emergency personnel secure the Rue de la Loi following an explosion in Maalbeek metro station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said on Tuesday that the United States has no intelligence that indicates there is a plot to carry out an attack inside U.S. borders similar to the one in Brussels

“At present, we have no specific, credible threat of any plot to conduct similar attacks here in the United States,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson added that the Transportation Security Administration is ramping up security in major city airports and rail and transit stations throughout the United States.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Leslie Adler

