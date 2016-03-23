FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges caution while traveling in Europe after Brussels attacks
March 23, 2016 / 12:17 AM / a year ago

U.S. urges caution while traveling in Europe after Brussels attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airport workers embrace as they leave the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department warned U.S. citizens about the potential risks of travel in Europe after several attacks, including those earlier on Tuesday in Brussels claimed by Islamic State.

“Terrorist groups continue to plan near-term attacks throughout Europe, targeting sporting events, tourist sites, restaurants, and transportation,” it said in a statement.

It urged U.S. citizens to be vigilant when in public places or using mass transportation, to avoid crowded places and to use extra caution during religious holidays and at large festivals and events.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

