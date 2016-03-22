At Brussels airport, kids thought 'fireworks', parents knew 'bomb'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Horst Pilger said his children thought fireworks were going off when the first explosion struck on Tuesday, but he instantly knew that Brussels Airport was under attack.

“My wife and I both thought ‘bomb’. We looked into each other’s eyes,” he told Reuters. “Five or 10 seconds later there was a major, major, major blast in close vicinity. It was massive.”

Pilger, an Austrian who works for the European Union, was planning a short family trip to Rome and, two hours before departure, was sitting at a coffee shop in the main departure hall.

“We were just halfway through the coffee and there was a boom. It was a bit distant, but fairly loud,” Pilger said by telephone from a hotel opposite the terminal building where travelers have been take by airport staff.

People flee from the Brussels airport in this image taken from video, shot by a bystander in the the immediate aftermath of blasts at the airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Asher Gunsberg/Handout via Reuters TV

“Later on, the kids told me they’d thought it was fireworks,” he said. But the second blast left no doubt.

Pilger, who works at the European Commission, said the whole ceiling collapsed and smoke flooded the building.

A man is seen at the airport, after blasts in Brussels, Belgium, in this still image taken from video, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV

“We were very scared,” he said.

Confined to the hotel for hours after the attacks, with a later bomb exploding at a Brussels metro station, Pilger said he was also present when there was a subsequent blast, probably a controlled explosion by security services.

“Around 2 o’clock, we were told to go to the back of the building now. So obviously they knew there was some sort of explosion going to happen... That explosion really destroyed the terminal building more than the previous one had.”