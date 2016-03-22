Merkel says Germany to help Belgium capture Brussels attackers

German Chancellor Angel Merkel makes a statment after the Brussels attacks, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Germany would work with Belgium to find and punish the perpetrators of bombing attacks in Brussels.

She added that the German cabinet would convene on Wednesday to discuss the implications for Germany of the attacks on Brussels airport and a metro train in the Belgian capital that killed at least 30 people.

“We will work in every way with ... the Belgian security services to find, identify and punish the perpetrators of today’s crimes,” Merkel said.