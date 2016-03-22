FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany arrests three suspects driving Belgian car
March 22, 2016

Germany arrests three suspects driving Belgian car

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Tuesday arrested three people in a car with a Belgian license plate near the border with Austria and launched an investigation into whether they had planned to carry out an attack, a police spokesman said.

The three suspects from Kosovo were arrested before the attacks that killed at least 30 people at a metro station and the international airport in Brussels, the spokesman said.

Police made the arrests on a motorway in the southern state of Bavaria after receiving an intelligence tip-off.

“Investigations have been launched into the suspected planning of a serious criminal act against the state because there was notification of that,” the spokesman said.

He said there was no indication so far that the three suspects had any links to the attacks in the Belgian capital, adding that this could not be ruled out.

Germany stepped up security measures at airports, train stations and the borders with Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg after the explosions in Brussels.

Reporting by Christian Ruettger; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Richard Balmforth

