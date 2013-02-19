FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian boar hunters come up short in mass cull effort
#Oddly Enough
February 19, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 5 years ago

Belgian boar hunters come up short in mass cull effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Efforts to cull a sprawling population of wild boar in Belgium’s northern forests met with limited results this week after a party of 200 hunters managed to kill only one animal.

The hunt was organized on Monday by local wildlife officials in a northern forest near the town of Postel, where several road accidents have been linked to wild boar.

Hunters spotted groups of about 60 animals but apart from the one animal killed, all the others slipped away with some possibly fleeing across the Dutch border, a spokesman said.

“One group also contained too many young animals and we decided not to shoot on that group,” said Dirk Bogaert, spokesman for the Flemish Agency of Nature and Forestry.

The animal shot would be divided among the hunters, the agency said in a statement.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
