Belgian economic acceleration confirmed in first-quarter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s economy grew at its fastest pace in three years in the first quarter of 2014, the Belgian central bank said on Tuesday, confirming its initial estimate.

The growth was supported by domestic spending, led by households consuming more and spending more on their homes, while companies also stepped up their investments. Domestic demand as a whole rose 0.6 percent.

However, the net effect of trade was negative as exports fell by slightly more than imports.

Belgium’s economic output increased by 0.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2013 and by 1.2 percent since the same period last year.