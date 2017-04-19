FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bluebell flowers decorate Belgian forest floor
April 19, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 4 months ago

Bluebell flowers decorate Belgian forest floor

Waverly Colville

1 Min Read

Wild Bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as "The Blue Forest", in Halle near Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Each spring, the ground of the forest Hallerbos trades in its brown and green hues for vibrant blue, when a burst of bluebell flowers bloom.

The bluebells are at their height in mid-April, but the fervent bloom lasts only seven to 10 days. Afterwards, leaves emerge in the beech trees above, blocking sunlight from reaching the flowers below. Visitors then have to wait another year to catch a glimpse of these wild flowers.

The protected forest, located south of Brussels near the town of Halle, draws locals and tourists to witness a landscape that looks plucked from a fairy tale.

Local student Violette Yernaux came for her first time to see the flowers, walk through nature and relax.

"They are all together like a carpet. It's so pretty," Yernaux said.

Editing by Pritha Sarkar

