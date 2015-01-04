FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian murderer to die at own request on January 11: media
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 4, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian murderer to die at own request on January 11: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian murderer and rapist serving a life sentence is to be allowed to die by lethal injection next Sunday following a ruling under laws in Belgium permitting people to request euthanasia, local media reported.

Frank Van Den Bleeken, who has argued that he had no prospect of release since he cannot overcome his violent sexual impulses, will be granted his wish for medically assisted suicide in a prison in Bruges, Belgium.

He has said he wants to end years of mental anguish.

“Euthanasia will indeed be implemented,” a spokeswoman for Belgian justice minister Koen Geens told Belgian daily De Morgen. “The time has come.”

The justice ministry was not immediately available for comment but Reuters reported in September that the ministry had given its consent but had yet to set a date.

The judicial ruling was the first involving a prisoner since the euthanasia law was introduced 12 years ago.

Belgium, like the rest of the European Union, does not have a death penalty.

Van Den Bleeken, aged 51 and in prison for nearly 30 years, had complained of a lack of therapy provided for his condition in Belgium and therefore he preferred to die.

Predominantly Roman Catholic Belgium is not the only country in Europe to provide a right to die but it has pioneered the application of the law beyond the terminally ill.

Cases which attracted international attention included the euthanasia of two deaf men, twins, who were in the process of also losing their sight and of a transgender person left in torment by an unsuccessful sex change operation.

In 2014, Belgium became the first country to allow euthanasia for terminally ill children at any age, a move which drew criticism from religious groups both at home and abroad, though application for minors is limited to those about to die.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.