Harry Potter hits Belgium

Harry Potter fans can plunge into the magical world of wizards thanks to a touring exhibition dedicated to the film franchise opening in the Belgian capital. Visitors can experience first-hand what life at wizarding school Hogwarts is like by wandering through the Gryffindor's common room, strolling through the so-called Forbidden Forest or just by sitting in gamekeeper Hagrids' huge chair in the rustic-style hut. Peter Monballieu, press officer for the exhibition, says the show was a success even before it opened, with one hundred thousand tickets sold online previously. The touring exhibition premiered in Chicago in 2009 and is in Brussels until mid-September.