FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian nuclear reactor to return to full capacity on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 2, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian nuclear reactor to return to full capacity on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian utility group Electrabel, part of GDF Suez, said its nuclear reactor Tihange 3 should return to full capacity later on Tuesday, after a fire at a transformer outside the power station caused it to shut down on Sunday.

“The reactor was put back onto the grid at about 0330 this morning, earlier than expected, and should be back at full capacity later in the evening,” a spokeswoman for Electrabel told Reuters.

Electrabel operates seven nuclear reactors: four in Doel near the northern city of Antwerp and three in Tihange with a total capacity of almost 6,000 megawatts, covering about half of Belgium’s electricity demand.

However, the ageing reactor network is facing serious problems. With two of the four reactors at Doel offline and another reactor at Tihange already out of action, energy experts have raised the spectre of possible blackouts this winter.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.