BRUSSELS Belgium's nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had found no indications of new cracks in the core tank of the Tihange 2 reactor, which had previously halted production for years.

The regulator had ordered production to be stopped at two reactors, among which the 1,008 megawatt Tihange 2 reactor, in 2012 after finding indications of tiny cracks in the core tanks.

The cracks turned out to be particles of hydrogen that were trapped inside the tanks when they were made by a Dutch company in the early 1980s.

After researching the issue and despite media speculation that reactor would never be allowed to restart, Engie unit Electrabel was cleared to restart the reactor in late 2015.

The Belgian regulator said on Friday that a maintenance inspection in the past weeks had shown no new indications of cracks in the core tanks.

"Based on these results the regulator had no complaints about restarting Tihange 2 and the reactor will be operational again in the coming days," the regulator said on its website, adding it would continue to monitor the core tank.

