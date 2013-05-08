FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian catches piranha in local lake
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 8, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Belgian catches piranha in local lake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian fisherman has caught a potentially lethal piranha in a lake near his home, prompting wildlife authorities to warn against the careless disposal of exotic pets.

Bjorn Vancant, 20, caught the meat-eating South American fish while angling near Mechelen, in northern Belgium.

Belgian wildlife group Natuurpunt said the catch underlined the risks of releasing non-native species into the local ecosystem, with American bullfrogs and the red-eared slider turtle also both recently found in Belgium.

“It is incredibly difficult to stop these creatures from spreading, especially those living in our waterways,” said Griet Nijs, a researcher with Natuurpunt.

Rangers have been told to keep an eye out for more piranhas at the lake, but Natuurpunt said they were unlikely to become permanent residents since the water was too cold in winter.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.