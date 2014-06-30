FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian rail strike disrupts international train services
June 30, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Belgian rail strike disrupts international train services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian rail strike stopped all international high-speed services and trains on most local lines on Monday after the railway workers’ union called a 24-hour strike in a dispute over working conditions.

On Monday, Thalys, which connects Belgium with France, the Netherlands and Germany canceled all its services and Eurostar said its Brussels-bound trains terminated in Lille in the north of France, while services to Paris were operating normally.

The strike is set to finish at 2000 GMT or 2200 CET.

Belgian railway operators NMBC/SNCB said only a few local trains were operating on its network, with the capital Brussels and other major cities being completely cut off.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Louise Ireland

