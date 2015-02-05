FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palace apologizes over Belgian queen mother "death" notice
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
February 5, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Palace apologizes over Belgian queen mother "death" notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgium's Queen Paola arrives at Saint-Gudule cathedral to attend a funeral service for Belgium's Queen Fabiola in Brussels December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s royal family has apologized to members of the public who were sent official cards that wrongly appeared to announce the death of King Philippe’s mother.

The palace said 150 people who sent letters of condolence on the death in December of Paola’s sister-in-law Queen Fabiola received replies thanking them for their “comforting words following the death of Her Majesty Queen Paola”.

“It’s a human error,” a spokesman told Reuters.

Paola, 77, is a blonde Italian princess who has long brought a dash of glamour to the Belgian royal house. She has played a less public role since her husband, King Albert II, abdicated in favor of their son Philippe in 2013.

Queen Fabiola, the Spanish widow of Albert’s late brother King Baudouin, died on Dec. 5 aged 86.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.