FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium detains three men with links to radical groups: prosecutors
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 27, 2015 / 9:04 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium detains three men with links to radical groups: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police have detained three men in the western Belgian town of Kortrijk with links to “radicalized groups” and found weapons while searching their homes, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month police killed two gunmen in Verviers in eastern Belgium during one of several raids against an Islamist group which officials said was about to launch attacks against police.

Confirming the detentions, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors said they were checking whether there was any link between the three men and the Islamist group.

The gunmen killed in Verviers are believed to have fought in Syria before returning to Belgium.

Belgian officials estimate that some 350 people have left Belgium to fight alongside groups such as Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, with some of them planning attacks in Belgium on their return from the conflict zone.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.