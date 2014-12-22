FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian PM shrugs off fries-and-mayo attack
#Oddly Enough
December 22, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian PM shrugs off fries-and-mayo attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel speaks to media after her meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (unseen) at the Chancellery in Berlin November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anti-austerity protesters got close enough to Belgium’s prime minister on Monday to splatter him with a helping of the national dish - fries and mayo.

Pictures from the business event in Namur showed Charles Michel, 39, smiling as a woman squirted sauce over his suit. His spokesman said he would not press charges, and declined comment on the breach of security around the premier of a country that has been a major recruiting hub for jihadists fighting in Syria.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
