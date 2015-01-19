FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algerian man to appear before Greek prosecutor over Belgian plot
January 19, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Algerian man to appear before Greek prosecutor over Belgian plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A 33-year old Algerian man will appear before a Greek prosecutor on Monday over a possible link to a foiled Islamist plot to attack police in Belgium, officials said.

Greece detained more than half a dozen people on Saturday, two days after Belgian police raided a suspected Islamist group in the east Belgian town of Verviers and killed two gunmen.

That operation came a week after Islamists killed 17 people in Paris.

The Greek arrests were made after international security coordinators passed on the names of several people connected to the Belgian plot to check if they were in Greece or had passed through the country, Greek police said.

Belgian prosecutors asked for the extradition of one of the men arrested in Greece on Sunday.

“The arrested man will appear before the prosecutor today following a request for his extradition to Belgium,” Greek police said.

Reporting By Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
