#World News
January 18, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Belgium requests extradition of Greek suspect after attacks foiled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors said late on Sunday they had asked for a person arrested in Greece to be extradited over a possible link with a foiled Islamist plot to attack Belgian police.

“Further analysis of the elements of our investigation gave us enough reasons to ask for the extradition of one of the persons that were arrested yesterday by the Greek authorities,” the federal prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

Earlier a spokesman had said no connection had been established between events in Belgium, where police killed two gunmen during raids in the east Belgian town of Verviers, and the detention in Greece of more than half a dozen people.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
