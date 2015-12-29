FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two arrested in Belgium over suspected New Year's Eve attack plot
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 29, 2015 / 7:29 AM / 2 years ago

Two arrested in Belgium over suspected New Year's Eve attack plot

A Belgian police officer stands guard at the entrance of the Brussels' central police headquarters, December 29, 2015, after two people were arrested in Belgium on Sunday and Monday, both suspected of plotting an attack in Brussels on New Year's Eve, federal prosecutors said. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Two people were arrested in Belgium on Sunday and Monday, both suspected of plotting an attack in Brussels on New Year’s Eve, federal prosecutors said.

Police found military clothing and Islamic State propaganda material but no weapons or explosives, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

“Our investigation revealed serious threats of an attack on symbolic places in Brussels during the celebrations for New Year’s Eve,” the prosecutors said in a statement.

A total of six people had been taken in for questioning during house searches in Brussels, a neighboring province and Liege, but four of them had since been released, the prosecutors added.

Belgium has been at the heart of investigations into the Paris attacks on Nov. 13 that left 130 people dead after links with Brussels emerged. Two of the Paris suicide bombers, Brahim Abdeslam and Bilal Hadfi, had been living in Belgium.

Belgian police have arrested nine people in connection with the Paris attacks. But the prosecutors said Tuesday’s announcement was not linked to that investigation.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.