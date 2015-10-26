FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium says no signs of terrorist motive behind barracks attack
#World News
October 26, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium says no signs of terrorist motive behind barracks attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAMUR, Belgium (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors on Monday said there were no indications that a man who sought to force his car way into a military barracks was driven by a terrorist motive and that no explosives had been found in the car.

“For the moment there are no elements which would allow us to say we are facing a terrorist examination,” a spokesman for prosecutors in Namur told a press conference.

“The theory of an isolated incident or one of a psychologically unstable person cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, prosecutors said a man wearing a balaclava tried to force his car through the gates of a military barracks in Belgium on Monday, and several shots were fired but no one was hurt.

Reporting by Miranda Alexander Webber, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
