Belgium says no signs of terrorist motive behind barracks attack

NAMUR, Belgium (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors on Monday said there were no indications that a man who sought to force his car way into a military barracks was driven by a terrorist motive and that no explosives had been found in the car.

“For the moment there are no elements which would allow us to say we are facing a terrorist examination,” a spokesman for prosecutors in Namur told a press conference.

“The theory of an isolated incident or one of a psychologically unstable person cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, prosecutors said a man wearing a balaclava tried to force his car through the gates of a military barracks in Belgium on Monday, and several shots were fired but no one was hurt.