Belgian TV reports three dead in anti-terrorism raid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian public television channel RTBF said on its website that it had reports of three people being killed during a police counter-terrorism raid in Verviers in the east of the country.
The Belga news agency quoted federal prosecutors saying there had been a police operation near the center of the town but did not confirm there had been casualties. Belga said there were several casualties and said police activity was continuing.
Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Barbara Lewis