Belgian police search area near border after suspected militant arrested in Paris
March 31, 2016 / 2:09 PM / a year ago

Belgian police search area near border after suspected militant arrested in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian investigators searched a plot of land near the French border on Thursday in connection with the arrest of a man Paris prosecutors say was planning an imminent attack in France.

“A search was conducted on a piece of land called ‘de Marquette’, in the municipality of Marke, near Kortrijk,” Belgium’s federal prosecutors said.

“This investigation is conducted by a joint investigation team of Belgian and French investigators.”

The statement did not give any details if anything was found in the search.

When arresting the man, named as Reda Kriket, French police found five false passports, new mobile phones and two computers which contained information about bomb-making and jihadist groups in his apartment.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alison Williams

