Fourth person dies after Brussels Jewish Museum shooting
#World News
June 6, 2014 / 4:13 PM / 3 years ago

Fourth person dies after Brussels Jewish Museum shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police officer stands guard behind Belgian and Israeli flags at the Jewish Museum in Brussels June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Belgian man shot in the attack at the Jewish Museum in Brussels died on Friday, bringing the death toll to four.

Federal prosecutors said the 24-year-old museum worker, who had been in a critical state since the May 24 shooting, died early on Friday afternoon.

An Israeli couple and a French woman were also killed when a gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle.

French national Mehdi Nemmouche, arrested in the southern city of Marseille on May 30, is suspected of having carried out the attack.

French prosecutors said he was carrying a Kalashnikov, another gun and ammunition similar to that used in the shooting and that he was a repeat-offender who had spent most of 2013 fighting in Syria with Islamist rebels.

Nemmouche, 29, refused to be extradited from France to Belgium during a court hearing on Wednesday. His refusal is likely only to delay rather than block his eventual transfer to Brussels.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
