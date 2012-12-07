FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flights, trains to Brussels disrupted due to snow
December 7, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Flights, trains to Brussels disrupted due to snow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Heavy snowfall in Belgium forced the cancellation of flights at Brussels’ international airport and delays to train services from France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Forty flights to Brussels’ main airport had been canceled as of 3 a.m. EST

“It’s still snowing very heavily at this moment, but we expect that this will reduce later this morning, and by noon normally we should be back to more or less a normal situation,” said an airport spokesman.

“A new snow front could arrive here in the afternoon, but it’s too soon to tell.”

Flights were running normally at Belgium’s low-cost airport in Charleroi, in the south of the country, a spokesman said.

The high-speed Thalys rail service between France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands said on its website that snow had delayed services and advised travelers to delay their trip.

Up to eight centimeters (three inches) of snow has fallen across Belgium since the early hours of Friday, according to the Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute.

Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Jon Boyle

