Ex-IMF chief Strauss-Kahn to sue Belgian sex club over DSK name

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The former head of the International Monetary Fund Dominique Strauss-Kahn plans a legal challenge to a Belgian sex club set to bear his initials “DSK”.

The “DSKlub” opens on Wednesday evening and, according to Belgian media, will employ six women and a transsexual and is the invention of Dominique Alderweireld, generally known as “Dodo La Saumure”, a play on words on the slang for a pimp.

Strauss-Kahn, commonly referred to as DSK, is a former French finance minister and was seen as a strong contender for France’s 2012 presidential election until a sexual assault case in New York in 2011, which was later dropped, brought his ambitions to a halt.

“Mr. Strauss-Kahn has announced that he will take all judicial measures necessary to end the damage to his name which results from this,” a statement by his Belgian lawyer said.

Alderweireld told Belgian media his club’s name was not meant as a reference to Strauss-Kahn, with the initials standing for “Dodo Sex Klub”.