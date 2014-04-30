FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-IMF chief Strauss-Kahn to sue Belgian sex club over DSK name
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 30, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-IMF chief Strauss-Kahn to sue Belgian sex club over DSK name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn speaks during a news conference in the Serbian government building in Belgrade September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The former head of the International Monetary Fund Dominique Strauss-Kahn plans a legal challenge to a Belgian sex club set to bear his initials “DSK”.

The “DSKlub” opens on Wednesday evening and, according to Belgian media, will employ six women and a transsexual and is the invention of Dominique Alderweireld, generally known as “Dodo La Saumure”, a play on words on the slang for a pimp.

Strauss-Kahn, commonly referred to as DSK, is a former French finance minister and was seen as a strong contender for France’s 2012 presidential election until a sexual assault case in New York in 2011, which was later dropped, brought his ambitions to a halt.

“Mr. Strauss-Kahn has announced that he will take all judicial measures necessary to end the damage to his name which results from this,” a statement by his Belgian lawyer said.

Alderweireld told Belgian media his club’s name was not meant as a reference to Strauss-Kahn, with the initials standing for “Dodo Sex Klub”.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.