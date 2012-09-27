Belgian rail strike to hit Eurostar, Thalys services

Passengers queue to use the Eurostar service at St Pancras railway station in central London December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A strike by railway unions in Belgium next Wednesday is set to disrupt Eurostar passengers travelling between London and Brussels and hit the Thalys high-speed services between France and Germany.

The strike will run for 24 hours from 4.00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, a spokesman for Belgium’s socialist FGTB union said on Thursday.

Unions are angry at a reorganization of the state railway company in Belgium.

A Eurostar spokeswoman said that if the strike went ahead, the company is likely to lay on replacement buses and encourage passengers to change the date of their tickets.

Thalys said that a strike would stop its trains running through Belgium, closing down the entire network.