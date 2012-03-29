FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium closes its embassy in Syria
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2012 / 1:59 PM / 6 years ago

Belgium closes its embassy in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Belgium has closed its embassy in Damascus because of deteriorating security in the Syrian capital and in protest at the government’s use of violence against civilians, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Belgium is immediately recalling its ambassador to Brussels together with two other staff members, the ministry said. It will retain one diplomat in the country, based in the European Union’s offices.

Countries including France, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States have already closed their embassies in Syria. Turkey, Syria’s one-time ally, shut its mission there on Monday.

Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Harding

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.