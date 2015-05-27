Belgian flights halted after air traffic power fault

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - More than 200 flights in and out of Belgium were canceled or diverted on Wednesday after a power surge disabled the operations of Belgocontrol, the domestic air traffic controller.

At Brussels Zaventem, the country’s main airport, queues formed at the desk of Brussels Airlines, the national airline, as passengers sought to re-book flights.

The suspension prevented flights from arriving at or leaving all Belgium’s airports, although planes could still cross at higher altitudes, where the upper air space is controlled by the European traffic authority, Eurocontrol.

Air traffic operations gradually resumed from 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), but delays could still be expected and some flights would probably be affected on Thursday, Brussels airport said on its web site. It advised passengers to check flight information online or to contact their airline for more information.

A Belgocontrol spokesman said the power surge “also took out our emergency generators, which is why we had to clear the airspace.”

“It’s 6 a.m. at home right now, so we haven’t slept. Now we have to wait in this line,” said Canadian student Shaneh Fielding, waiting at Brussels Zaventem for a connecting flight to Madrid.

French and German aviation authorities said there had been little impact on flights in and out of their countries.

Belgocontrol is responsible for controlling the civil airspace from ground to 24,500 feet (about 7,500 meters) above Belgium and for the space between 14,500 and 24,500 feet above Luxembourg.

The airports of Antwerp, Liege and Ryanair hub Charleroi reported delays, cancellations and diversions.

Luxembourg Airport said the outage had no effect on its operations.

Hundreds of flights to and from London were disrupted in December by a technical failure at England’s main air traffic control center.