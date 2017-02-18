Rescuers and police officers stand next to the wreckage of a passenger train after it derailed in Kessel-Lo near Leuven, Belgium February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Rescuers and police officers stand next to the wreckage of a passenger train after it derailed in Kessel-Lo near Leuven, Belgium February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

The wreckage of a passenger train is seen after it derailed in Kessel-Lo near Leuven, Belgium February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.

Rail operator SNCB said the passenger train bound for Brussels jumped the tracks shortly after leaving the city of Leuven, 25 km (16 miles) east of the capital at about 1.20 p.m. (1220 GMT).

One carriage came to rest on its side part way down a small slope. Rescue services said the person killed was found crushed underneath and did not appear to have been on the train.

Services between Leuven and Brussels were suspended, including some trains heading to the airport. Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel attended the scene.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Janet Lawrence)