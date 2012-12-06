FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala government to seek expulsion of software guru McAfee
December 6, 2012 / 3:28 AM / 5 years ago

Guatemala government to seek expulsion of software guru McAfee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala will seek to expel John McAfee from the country after the anti-virus software guru, on the run from a murder probe in Belize, entered illegally, Interior Minister Mauricio Lopez Bonilla said on Wednesday.

McAfee crossed into Guatemala to evade authorities in Belize who want to question him in connection with the murder of his neighbor. It was not immediately clear where Guatemala’s government would seek to expel the U.S. citizen to.

There is no international arrest warrant for McAfee. Police in Belize say he is a person of interest in their murder investigation, but he is not a prime suspect.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Simon Gardner and Philip Barbara

