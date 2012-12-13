Quotebox: U.S. software guru John McAfee in his own words

(Reuters) - A new chapter in the colorful life of John McAfee opened in Miami on Wednesday after Guatemala deported the former Silicon Valley pioneer wanted for questioning in Belize over the death of a fellow American.

Following are a selection of quotes from the 67-year-old during his flight from Belize’s police over the past five weeks. The comments were made to Reuters or on his blog, unless otherwise stated.

ON HIS SLAIN U.S. NEIGHBOR GREGORY FAULL

“We had one disagreement about a dog. I had disagreements with all my neighbors about my dogs. I had a disagreement with myself about my dogs. They were noisy.”

“Why would I leave behind the body and all the evidence? I‘m not stupid.”

“I barely knew the man. We had spoken about 50 words over a period of five years. I did not particularly care for him, I’ll be frank. He drank heavily.” (To reporters)

ON BELIZE‘S RULING ESTABLISHMENT

“I refused to donate to political party number one, I refused to donate, and they sent 42 armed soldiers into my property, destroyed half the property and shot one of my dogs, detained me for 24 hours and released me without charges.”

“You can say I‘m paranoid about it, but they will kill me, there is no question. They’ve been trying to get me for months.” (to Wired magazine)

”Belize is still a pirate haven and is run more or less along the lines established centuries ago by the likes of Captain Morgan, Blackbeard and Captain Barrow. (Wired)

ON RETURNING TO THE UNITED STATES

“I‘m just going to hang in Miami for a while. I like Miami. There is a great sushi place there and I really like sushi.”

“I‘m happy to be going home ... I’ve been running through jungles and rivers and oceans and I think I need a rest for a while. And I’ve been in jail for seven days.” (to reporters)

ON SPECULATION ABOUT HIS MENTAL STATE

“People are saying I‘m paranoid and crazy but it’s difficult for people to comprehend what has been happening to me. It’s so unusual, so out of the mainstream.”

“People are saying, ‘He’s a prankster, therefore this is a prank.’ This is not a prank. Only a madman would assume that.”

“There are only two options, either I‘m a crazy lunatic, or there really is stuff happening that has to be changed.”

“Everyone sees one part of Belize. They think it’s a wonderful, peaceful, lovely place, blue waters, so McAfee has got to be crazy. Maybe I am crazy. If I were, I wouldn’t know.”

ON GUATEMALA

“I have enjoyed Guatemala very much, even in detention. Everyone was gracious and kind. The president asked me to videotape a message for him, which I did, and I apologized profusely for putting him in a delicate situation. I had no choice but to come in illegally.”

ON DRUGS

“I took drugs constantly, 24 hours of the day. I took them for years and years. I was the worst drug abuser on the planet. Then I finally went to Alcoholics Anonymous, and that was the end of it (in 1983).”

ON HIS LIFE

“My life has been on the increase ever since I decided that stuff - houses, money - doesn’t mean much. I had more money than I could spend in a million lifetimes.”

“I’ve never had a long term plan. I would like to live comfortably day by day, fish, swim, and enjoy my declining years.” (To reporters)

“I enjoy living, and suicide is absurdly redundant. The world, from the very beginning, hurls viruses, accidents, hungry animals, defective DNA - and uncountable more - in an attempt to kill us. It always succeeds.”

“I have no regrets about anything.”