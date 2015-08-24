FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sycamore to buy department store chain Belk for about $3 bln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 24, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Sycamore to buy department store chain Belk for about $3 bln

Yashaswini Swamynathan

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fashion department store operator Belk Inc BLKIA.PK said private equity firm Sycamore Partners will buy it in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt.

Sycamore, in its biggest ever deal, will pay $68 in cash for each share of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Belk, which operates 297 stores throughout the South.

Reuters reported in early July that Sycamore was preparing an offer for family-owned Belk between $3 billion and $3.5 billion, including debt.

Tim Belk will continue as Belk’s chief executive officer of the 127-year-old company, Belk said on Monday.

The company also said certain shareholders representing a majority of voting power have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Sycamore has investments in other retailers such as apparel makers Aeropostale Inc ARO.N, Coldwater Creek and Hot Topic Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co is Belk’s financial adviser, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is Sycamore’s financial adviser. King & Spalding LLP is Belk’s legal adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP Sycamore’s legal adviser.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.