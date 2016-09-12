FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Belmond shares could double if growth strategy works: Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Belmond Ltd could more than double if the luxury hotel company's growth strategy is successful, according to a report in Barron's, which cited an analyst.

Chief Executive Roeland Vos, riding a strong market for luxury travel, is planning to double the company's properties under operation, revamp its reservation system and improve marketing. It also plans to expand its hotel-management business, the newspaper said.

Belmond's existing properties include the Hotel Cipriani in Italy, the Copacabana Palace in Brazil, the Grand Hotel Europe in Russia and the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express railroad.

The Bermuda-based company's shares traded down 2.9 percent on Friday at 10.87 but could rise to $21 or even as high as $26 within five years if management succeeds, Barron's said, citing David Katz, an analyst with securities brokerage Telsey Advisory Group LLC.

Belmond also has said it plans to eliminate its dual-class share structure eventually. The shares would rise 25 percent to 50 percent if the dual-class share structure were eliminated today, a move that could put the company in play for a potential takeover, Barron's said, citing Katz.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt

