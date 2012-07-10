FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bemis to develop sensor labels with Norway's Thin Film
July 10, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Bemis to develop sensor labels with Norway's Thin Film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Packaging products maker Bemis Co Inc (BMS.N) said it signed an agreement with Norway’s Thin Film Electronics ASA (THIN.OL) to develop sensor labels that can monitor physical properties of packaged products.

The company said it expects to make the sensor label-enabled packaging commercially available in 2014.

The labels, that use printed electronic technology developed by Thin Film, will monitor and record key physical properties and environmental data in packaged perishable products, Bemis said.

“Our agreement with Thin Film Electronics is an investment in technology that could eventually make printed electronics a component of every package we manufacture,” Bemis Chief Executive Henry Theisen said in a statement.

Bemis shares were up a percent at $30.95 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
