Benefitfocus shares jump in debut as investors look to the cloud

(Reuters) - Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT.O), a developer of healthcare and insurance benefits software, rose as much as 87 percent in their debut as investors continued to show confidence in cloud-based service providers.

The company, backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and private equity firm Oak Investment Partners LP, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering of 4.9 million shares at $26.50 per share, raising about $130 million.

It had previously planned to offer 4.5 million shares at $21.50-$24.50 apiece.

Benefitfocus shares opened at $42.50 and rose to $49.64 at midday, valuing the company at about $1.2 billion. About 4.5 million shares changed hands, making the stock one of the most heavily traded on the Nasdaq.

Charleston, South Carolina-based Benefitfocus sold 3 million shares in the offering, while the rest was offered by selling stockholders.

Goldman Sachs’s stake will come down to about 49 percent from 60 percent if it exercises its full option. Oak Investment’s stake will fall to 10 percent from 11.4 percent if underwriters exorcise their full option.

Investors have been pouring money into cloud-based software makers that operate in a niche market, as many of them have strong business models and are profitable with room for growth.

According to research firm Gartner, software as a service (SaaS) revenue worldwide is expected to nearly double by 2015 to $22.1 billion from $12.3 billion in 2011.

The SaaS model consists of cloud computing, or hosting software and data on remote servers. It offers much cheaper data storage for companies.

Niche cloud companies that have had strong debuts this year include Tableau Software Inc (DATA.N), ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM.N) and Textura Corp TXTR.N.

The company currently works with 348 large employers and supports insurance carriers such as Aetna Life Insurance Co, Allstate Corp (ALL.N) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield network, it had said in a filing.

For the fiscal year ended December 31 2012, Aetna Life Insurance represented more than 10 percent of Benefitfocus’ total revenue of $81.7 million.

However, Benefitfocus is yet to post a profit. Its 2012 net loss was $14.7 million. Chief Executive Shawn Jenkins told Reuters on Wednesday that the company does not have a “targeted date” as to when it would post its first profit.

Goldman, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies were the lead underwriters for Benefitfocus’s IPO.

Global IPO volume rose 14 percent to $79.2 billion in 2013 up to August, compared with the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data as more firms go public to take advantage of a buoyant stock market and low interest rates.

