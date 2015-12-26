FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benin prime minister unharmed after helicopter crash-landing
#World News
December 26, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Benin prime minister unharmed after helicopter crash-landing

Benin's Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COTONOU (Reuters) - Benin’s Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou walked away unharmed after the helicopter he was traveling in crash-landed in the north of the West African nation on Saturday, his daughter said.

It was not immediately known why Zinsou’s helicopter made the forced landing in the town of Djougou, where he had been due to meet local people.

“My father is fine. There were no victims in the helicopter accident in Djougou,” Marie-Cecile Zinsou, who is also a member of her father’s communications team, wrote on her Twitter feed. “He is safe and sound as are all the other passengers.”

Zinsou, an economist and former investment banker, confirmed this month that he will stand for president as the candidate of the ruling Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin (FCBE) party in elections next year.

Reporting by Allegresse Sasse; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
