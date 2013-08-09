FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benin president dismisses entire government: statement
#World News
August 9, 2013 / 10:53 AM / in 4 years

Benin president dismisses entire government: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COTONOU (Reuters) - Benin’s President Boni Yayi sacked his entire government on Friday, according a statement issued by his office.

The move was aimed at freshening up the 26-member cabinet, which had been in place since Yayi was re-elected for a second five-year term as president in 2011, the statement added.

It was not clear when the new government will be named. Cotton-producing Benin has enjoyed two decades of political stability since multi-party democracy was restored in the early 1990s.

Reporting by Samuel Elijah; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
